Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

