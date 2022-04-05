Goldcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,287.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $10,287.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00270545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,949,046 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

