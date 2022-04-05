Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $14.96 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

