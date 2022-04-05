GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Cap of $32.62 Million

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and $3.46 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,171,432,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,161,432,951 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

