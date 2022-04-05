GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. GoByte has a total market cap of $105,374.77 and $495.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

