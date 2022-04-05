GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. 1,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.55. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

