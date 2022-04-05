Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. After the expiration of Gitlab’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

