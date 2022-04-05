Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $4.13 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

