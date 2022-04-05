Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.10.

GTES opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

