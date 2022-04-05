GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.