Gary G. Friedman Sells 837,213 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RH opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

