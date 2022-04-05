Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 278,049 shares.The stock last traded at $68.84 and had previously closed at $66.99.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.