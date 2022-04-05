Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 278,049 shares.The stock last traded at $68.84 and had previously closed at $66.99.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

