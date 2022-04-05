FY2022 EPS Estimates for China Southern Airlines Company Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Southern Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

