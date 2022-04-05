FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Cut by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

AYA stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$943.91 million and a PE ratio of 346.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

