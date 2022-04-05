FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

