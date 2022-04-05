FuzeX (FXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

FuzeX (FXT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $225,536.59 and $2.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

