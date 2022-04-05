Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 30,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,029,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 150,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

