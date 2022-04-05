Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.46 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 5.51.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

