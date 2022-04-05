Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $63.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several analysts have commented on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

FPRUY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

