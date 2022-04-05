Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

