Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.30.

Shares of FBHS opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

