Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

