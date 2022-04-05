Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

