Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

