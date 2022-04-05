Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

