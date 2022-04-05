First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.08 and last traded at $117.00. 60,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 119,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

