First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.96

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

