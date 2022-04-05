First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

