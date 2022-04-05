First Community (FCCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/28/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/26/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/18/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

