FIO Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.84 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $55.35 million and $16.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 818,296,807 coins and its circulating supply is 485,898,684 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

