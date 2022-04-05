Financial Survey: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.24 $21.55 billion $4.98 9.73 Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.86 $98.68 million $3.22 7.50

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11% Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82 Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $57.03, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

