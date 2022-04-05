Financial Survey: Coupang (CPNG) and Its Competitors

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Coupang to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 285 1250 3355 62 2.64

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 133.07%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -13.53 Coupang Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.90

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coupang peers beat Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

