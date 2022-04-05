Financial Review: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.66 $547.50 million $4.57 34.27 Mastercard $18.88 billion 18.99 $8.69 billion $8.76 41.88

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Broadridge Financial Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Mastercard has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mastercard 0 1 14 0 2.93

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $428.53, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% Mastercard 46.00% 122.90% 23.34%

Summary

Mastercard beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

