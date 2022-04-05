Financial Contrast: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 6.96% 27.51% 6.76% MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

86.7% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IQVIA and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 16 0 2.94 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

IQVIA currently has a consensus target price of $278.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $13.87 billion 3.28 $966.00 million $4.96 48.08 MaxCyte $33.89 million 20.22 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Summary

IQVIA beats MaxCyte on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a strategic collaboration with HealthCore, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

