Financial Analysis: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affirm and World Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 15.59 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -14.72 World Acceptance $525.53 million 2.42 $88.28 million $12.48 15.58

World Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% World Acceptance 14.30% 19.63% 7.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of World Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Affirm has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Affirm and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 World Acceptance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Affirm currently has a consensus price target of $89.57, indicating a potential upside of 87.78%. World Acceptance has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential downside of 49.33%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property and auto, unemployment, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance in connection with its loans. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 1,205 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

