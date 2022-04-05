Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

