FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 822,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 569,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

