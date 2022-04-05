Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 33.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $124.81 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

