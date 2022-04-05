FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FNHC opened at $1.28 on Friday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.91.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

