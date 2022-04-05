FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FDX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.53. 3,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,754. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.90. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.