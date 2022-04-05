Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $359,275.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,191,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after acquiring an additional 365,006 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

