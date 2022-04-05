Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.09. Falcon Minerals shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 4,106 shares.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

