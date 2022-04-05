Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

