Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

