Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.68 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 355,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936,112. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.