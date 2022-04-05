Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.68 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
