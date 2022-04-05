Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.
EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $3,863,108. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 1,252,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,237. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exelixis (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
