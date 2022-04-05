Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $3,863,108. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 1,252,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,237. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

