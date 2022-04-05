ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $304,050.48 and approximately $1,861.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

