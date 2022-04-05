Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.72 ($35.96).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €25.14 ($27.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,566 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.03 and its 200-day moving average is €27.63.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

