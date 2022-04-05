Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 313,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,743. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

