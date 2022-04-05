Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

